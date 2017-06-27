Ganguly in BCCI’s new 7-member Special Committee

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was on Tuesday named in the seven-member Special Committee formed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to identify the critical points in implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms.

In the board’s Special General Meeting held on Monday, it was proposed that a committee be formed to implement the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee recoimmendations.

The other members of the panel, to be led by Rajeev Shukla, are BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, acting Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary, T.C. Matthew, Naba Bhattacharjee and Jay Shah.

They have been tasked to identify the critical areas of implementation before the report is presented to the board’s General Body for consideration prior to its submission to the Supreme Court.

“In terms of the decision taken in the Special General Meeting held at the Cricket Centre on Monday with regard to the issues relating to the implementation of the judgment of the Supreme Court dated July 18, 2016, the undersigned is pleased to announce the following seven-member committee to identify the few critical points in respect of the said judgement for the General Body of the BCCI to consider before its submission to the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” said Amitabh Choudhary, who also is the Convener of the committee.

“In view of the fact that the next date of hearing in the matter is fixed for July 14, the committee is requested to fix an early date for its meeting in order to ensure that the above task is undertaken with utmost urgency and its written report circulated by July 10 so that the same may be considered by the General Body and finalised prior to the above hearing.”

“The BCCI Acting President, C.K. Khanna will be apprised on a regular basis on the deliberations of the committee and the report shall finally be submitted to him to present it to the General Body,” the statement added.

The committee will also be looking into issues like ‘one-state, one-vote’, age cap of 70 years ol office-bearers, increasing the number of members in the selection panel to five from the current three, and some more.

The committee will begin its work in the next two days and it is expected to submit its first report within a fortnight.

Among the other issues discussed in Monday’s meeting was playing the bilateral series with Pakistan.

The issue of suspension of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) over graft and elections was also discussed in the meeting. Former BCCI President N. Srinivasan also attended the meeting.