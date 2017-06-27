Eid celebrated across India, clashes occur in Kashmir Valley

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated across India on Monday with tens of thousands of Muslims converging at mosques to offer prayers and greet each other. In the turmoil-hit Kashmir Valley, clashes were reported between stone-pelters and security places at various places.

Eidgahs across various states saw members of the Muslim community coming out in large numbers to offer ‘Namaz-e-Eid’.

Thousands of people offered prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi, and main mosques in Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bengaluru and several other places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion, hoping that the auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society.

A string of Bollywood personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, wished their fans and followers a year full of happiness, peace and love.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday extended his greetings to the people of Kashmir on Eid, saying he hoped the festival will bring peace, harmony and happiness in the Valley.

However, clashes broke out on Monday between the security forces and stone pelters at several places in the Kashmir Valley after Eid prayers.

At least 10 protesters were injured in the clashes in Anantnag, Sopore, Kulgam, Pulwama and Pattan towns, police said.

Eid prayers elsewhere in the valley ended peacefully.

A huge number of devotees were seen offering Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine and other mosques and Eidgahs in the valley.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti offered Eid prayers at a mosque in the high security Sonawar area.

The Kashmir Inspector General of Police on Sunday issued an advisory, asking the VIPs to offer Eid prayers only at protected places and avoid public places.

Heavy rains in Kerala forced Muslims to hold prayers and religious ceremonies indoors. The largest crowds were witnessed in the-Muslim dominated areas like Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur as well as Kochi and Trivandrum. Mutton and beef stalls were crowded at most places as people were seen queuing up to get their requirements for the day since late Sunday evening.

Eid celebrations were held with fervour in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Huge congregations were seen at the historic Mir Alam Eidgah, Madannapet Eidgah, Ujale Shah, Balamrai, Makkah Masjid, Public Gardens mosque, hockey grounds, military grounds and Secunderabad Eidgah in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secundrabad.

Guests were treated to ‘sheer khorma’ (special sweet made of vermicelli, milk and dry fruits) and other dishes.

Eid celebrations were also held in Kolkata and other places in West Bengal.

Since morning, people gathered at mosques, including Kolkata’s main Nakhoda Masjid, to offer prayers and greet one another. The sprawling Red Road in the city saw a huge number of faithfuls sitting on rugs and offering prayers.

Amid the ongoing indefinite shutdown in the hills, the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha leadership had announced a “partial relaxation for 12 hours” on Monday to enable the Muslims to celebrate the festival.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also greeted people on the occasion but also warned there is an “environment of intolerance” in the country and urged the people to stay united.

The festival was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm across Madhya Pradesh.

Muslims started gathering at the Taj-ul-Masajid in Bhopal since early morning for prayers, while their Hindu friends greeted them. Reports of celebrations were received from Indore Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Burhanpur, and Ujjain.

In Rajasthan, thousands of Muslims participated in the prayers held at Eidgah on the outskirts of Jaipur while celebrations were also held in Ajmer, Tonk, Bikaner and Bhilwara and other places in the state.

The Muslim community celebrated Eid in various parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

With tension remaining between India and Pakistan over terror attacks on security forces and ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, no sweets were exchanged between the border guards at the joint checkpost at Attari-Wagah, 30 km from Amritsar