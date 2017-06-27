BHEL bags order for 15 MW solar photovoltaic power plant

State-run BHEL on Tuesday said that it has secured an order for setting up a 15 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, in Gujarat.

“The order has been placed on BHEL by Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (GACL) for setting up the SPV Power Plant at Gujarat Solar Park at Charanka in Gujarat,” the company informed the BSE in a filing.

“Significantly, this will be BHEL’s first ground-mounted solar PV project in the state of Gujarat. The company is presently executing over 180 MW of ground-mounted and rooftop Solar PV projects across the country.”

However, BHEL did not divulge the cost of the project.

“The company has enhanced its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines of solar cells to 105 MW and solar modules to 226 MW per annum,” the filing said.

“In addition, space-grade solar panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery panels are manufactured at its Electronic Systems Division, Bengaluru.”

Currently, BHEL offers EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid-interactive SPV power plants and has set up solar plants in various locations in India including the Lakshadweep Islands.