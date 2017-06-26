Meira Kumar is Much Better Candidate Than Ram Nath Kovind: RPN Singh

Even since BJP announced Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate for the post of Indian President, Congress party has been under fire for not responding to the need of the hour. Things further worsened when it was found that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was on birthday vacation overseas when the grand old party was fighting hard to prove its clout in the Indian politics in this presidential poll. Immediately after BJP’s announcement, neutral parties like TRS, YSR Congress, BJD and AIADMK announced to support NDA candidate which made it clear that it would be Ram Nath Kovind who would be walking on the lawns of Raisina Hill. This flurry of support led to cracks into the united opposition led by the Congress party as Bihar Chief Minister announced his support to the BJP candidate on the penultimate day of Congress and 17 other likeminded opposition parties were meeting in New Delhi to decide the united opposition candidate for the presidential polls.

Nipun Sethi and Gurvikramjeet Singh talked to senior Congress leader RPN Singh on the sidelines of a media briefing at the 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has decided to support NDA candidate for the post of Indian president. Do you think it would dent the opposition unity in future?

No, not at all! We are still united with the 17 likeminded political parties and they are supporting our presidential candidate Meira Kumar. So, where is the question of dent in opposition unity?

Will Congress ask Nitish Kumar to rethink over his decision?

Lalu Parsad Yadav had told media that he will talk to Nitishjee at his level Since, Mr Yadav is our ally in Bihar, Congress itself won’t ask the Bihar CM to rethink over his decision to support the presidential candidate. Lalujee will do so.

BJP has already covered more than 60 percent of presidential electorates. Where the Congress candidate does stands?

So what? Congress has a strong candidate in contrast to BJP’s Ram Nath Kovind. We will talk to BJP and other leaders for the support. We still can get majority.

In this battle of your Dalit versus My Dalit, don’t you think Meira Kuamr is a copy cat of BJP’s Ram Nath Kovind?

No. I don’t think so. It was the decision taken by the 17 likeminded opposition political parties. Talks were done in the previous meetings.

Do you accept Congress had an opportunity to unite the opposition in this presidential polls but it its inactive approach ceded ground to the BJP?

Kindly elaborate your question……

The opposition failed to finalize the consensus candidate? No attempts were made from the Congress party to reach out to BJD, YRS even sulking NDA ally Shiv Sena?

The Shiv Sena is in an alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra so we cannot go and talk to them directly about our presidential candidate but Congress is still trying to do so.