9-member panel to prepare final draft of National Education Policy

The Human Resource Development Ministry on Monday constituted a nine-member panel to prepare the final draft of the National Education Policy to be headed by eminent scientist K. Kasturirangan.

Besides Kasturirangan, the panel includes Vasudha Kamat, academician from the field of education technology; Manjul Bhargava, Professor of Mathematics in Princeton University, USA; and K.J. Alphonse, who played a crucial role in achieving 100 per cent literacy rate in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts of Kerala, according to a statement.

The panel also comprises Ram Shankar Kureel, Vice Chancellor of Baba Saheb Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow; T.V. Kattimani, Vice Chancellor of Tribal University, Amarkantak; and Krishna Mohan Tripathy, who was instrumental in implementation of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

Mazhar Asif, Professor of Persian at Gauhati University; and M.K. Shridhar, former Member Secretary of Karnataka Innovation Council and Karnataka Knowledge Commission, are also part of the panel.