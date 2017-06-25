Kashmir security personnel asked to avoid public places for Eid prayers

In the wake of lynching of a senior police officer outside the Jamia Masjid here, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday issued an advisory Sunday asking all security personnel to avoid offering Eid prayers in public places and only do so at “protected places”.

The advisory, sent to all police stations, all wings of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the army’s 15th corps, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force, advised them to “instruct field and subordinate formations that they shall not offer Eid prayers in isolated or general mosques or Eidgahs”.

Security personnel should offer Eid prayers only at protected places, said the advisory issued by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, in wake of lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Ayub Pandit on Friday.

Eid-ul-Fitr festival is likely to be observed throughout the country on Monday with the holy month of Ramadan is likely to end on Sunday.

Fearing reprisal attacks by the militants, an advisory issued earlier this year by the state police had asked its personnel in the Valley to avoid visiting their native places till the advisory remained in force.