Ghanaian Inkoom risks one-year FIFA ban

Accra, The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on Friday ordered Ghanaian international Samuel Inkoom to pay the outstanding amount of money to his former agent or to face a ban on any football-related activity.

The ban will last for one year or until Inkoom pays his former agent Andy Evans, the world football’s governing body said, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Bureau of the Players’ Status Committee (BPSC) had on March 19, 2014, ordered Inkoom — who currently plays for Vereya FC in Bulgaria — to pay the money based on the representation agreement between the two parties.

On December 15, 2014, FIFA’s disciplinary committee had decided to sanction the Ghanaian defender with a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,597) for failing to comply with the decision of the BPSC on the basis of Article 64 of the body’s disciplinary code.

According to the FIFA, Inkoom — a FIFA U-20 World Cup winner — was also granted a final grace period of 180 days to settle his debt and upon failure the creditor would be entitled to request that a one-year ban be imposed on the player.

Inkoom’s appeal against the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decision at CAS was dismissed and the committee’s decision confirmed in full.

“Following the expiry of the final deadline granted, Evans requested that the one-year ban be imposed on Inkoom in accordance with the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee,” the release said.

“The relevant parties, including the Bulgarian Football Union, which has been requested to implement the said ban, have been informed accordingly,” it added.