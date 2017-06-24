‘Duvvada Jagannadham’ mints Rs 33 crore on first day

Chennai, Allu Arjun’s Telugu action drama “Duvvada Jagannadham” aka “DJ” grossed Rs 33 crore on its opening day worldwide, its makers said on Saturday.

“This is one of the biggest openings for Allu Arjun. With Monday being a holiday, the film is expected to register good four-day weekend numbers,” read the statement.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film features Arjun in the role of a Brahmin cook-turned-vigilante.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraj and Murali Sharma, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film is the third hit in a row for producer Dil Raju and Arjun, the statement read further.

They had previously worked in films such as “Arya” and Parugu”.