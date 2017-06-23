Working on ‘Krrish’ franchise incredible, says Hrithik

Actor Hrithik Roshan says working on the “Krrish” franchise, which started eleven years ago, has been an incredible experience, and he hopes to go a long way with it.

Released in 2006, Hrithik took the superhero avatar to take forward the story of 2003 film “Koi… Mil Gaya”. It was followed up by “Krrish 3” in 2013, and the fourth part is in the making.

The “Kaabil” actor took to Twitter to thank his fans and admirers, and looked back at the journey.

He posted: “It has truly been an incredible journey. One that has spanned 11 years and still promising more. 11 years of ‘Krrish’. Thank you all for the love.”

On the work front, there are reports that the actor will be playing mathematician Anand Kumar in a biopic, and he also has a sports film in his kitty.