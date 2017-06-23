Will uphold dignity of Presidency: Kovind

NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Friday pledged to uphold the dignity of the country’s top constitutional post.

After filing his nomination for the July 17 election, Kovind told the media here: “The President’s post carries a lot of dignity. And I promise I will always uphold the dignity of this office.”

He added: “The Constitution is supreme and it is our duty to maintain its supremacy.”

Kovind underlined that he has had no party affiliation ever since he became the Governor of Bihar.

Kovind filed his nomination papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states.