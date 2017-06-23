Will build forward-looking vision with Trump administration: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will hold in-depth discussions with President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States and hoped to build a forward-looking vision for partnership with the new administration.

In a statement before his forthcoming visit to Portugal, the US and the Netherlands, the Prime Minister said the visits were aimed at enhancing bilateral engagement in various areas. Modi will leave for the three-nation tour on Saturday.

Modi said he will visit Washington D.C. on June 24-26 at the invitation of the US President.

He said India’s partnership with the United States is multi-layered and diverse, supported by not just governments but all the stakeholders on both sides.

“I look forward to building a forward-looking vision for our partnership with the new administration in the United States under President Trump,” Modi said.

Referring to his telephonic conversations with the US President, Modi said these have touched upon the common intent to take forward productive all-round engagements for the mutual benefit of our people.

“I look forward to this opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views on further consolidating the robust and wide-ranging partnership between India and the United States,” he said.

It will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump became US President earlier this year.

The Prime Minister said that apart from his official meetings with Trump and his Cabinet colleagues, he will meet some prominent American CEOs.

“As in the past, I look forward to interacting with the Indian diaspora in the United States as well,” Modi said.

Referring to his visit to Portugal on June 24, Modi said he was looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Antonio Costa and there was significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties.

The Prime Minister said the historical and friendly ties between the two countries have picked up momentum after Costa’s visit to India in January 2017.

Modi said the two countries will review the progress of various joint initiatives and discuss ways to further enhance bilateral engagement, specially in areas such as economic cooperation, science and technology, and space collaboration.

“We will deliberate on means to intensify our cooperation in counter-terrorism and on other international issues of mutual interest,” Modi said, adding that he was keen to interact with the Indian community in Portugal.

Referring to his visit to the Netherlands on June 27, Modi said he will have an official meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and exchange views on important global issues, including counter-terrorism and climate change.

“I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Rutte and reviewing our bilateral relations,” Modi said.

Modi will also call on King Willem-Alexander and meet Queen Maxima.

Modi said the Netherlands is India’s sixth largest trading partner in the European Union and fifth largest investment partner globally.

He said the Dutch expertise in areas like water and waste management, agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, and ports and shipping, matches with India’s development needs.

“India-Dutch economic engagement is a win-win proposition. I will discuss with PM Rutte as to how the two sides should work to further harness the synergies,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he will meet CEOs of major Dutch companies and will encourage them to join the Indian growth story.

Modi said there were strong people-to-people relations between India and the Netherlands due to the presence of second largest Indian diaspora in Europe in the Netherlands.

“I look forward to engaging with the Indian community in the Netherlands,” Modi said.