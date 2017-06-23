Sixth farmer commits suicide in MP CM’s home district

Amid the Madhya Pradesh government’s claims of providing all possible relief to peasants, one more farmer was on Thursday reported to have committed suicide in Sehore, the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

With the latest incident, the number of peasants ending their lives under debt stress and pressure from moneylenders in the Chief Minister’s home district has reached six in the last 12 days.

According to reports, deceased Kisan Babu Lal (40) of Palkheri village, in Ichhawar tehsil, consumed poison due to the stress from mounting debt. He was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed on Thursday.

“We got the information about a farmer’s death from media reports. The bereaved family is yet to formally intimate police in this regard,” said Ichhawar Police Station Incharge M.R. Khan.

Additional District magistrate Chandramohan Singh said he had asked a sub-divisional officer to visit the village to find out the real cause of farmer’s death.

Prior to this, five peasants had committed suicide in Sehore district.

On Thursday itself, one Shatrughna Meena of Guradiya village, took the extreme step following pressure from a moneylender. He had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh from a moneylender, who was now asking for double the amount.

Besides, Bansi Lal of Jamoniya Khurd village, Dulichand of Jajna village, Mukesh Yadav of Lachore village and Kaju Khan of Bapcha village — all from Sehore district — committed suicide due to debt stress and pressure from moneylenders.