Will satisfy everyone on cattle slaughter ban: Harsh Vardhan

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the government “won’t leave a single person unsatisfied” regarding new rules governing the sale of cattle for slaughter.

“This is a 50-year-old law and we followed the Supreme Court order while changing it. We are still inviting and receiving representations.

“One thing we can assure is that the government won’t leave a single person unsatisfied,” he said at a programme marking the 250th anniversary of Survey of India.

The Environment Ministry on May 26 modified the rules to prevent cruelty to animals, making it mandatory to ensure that cattle are not bought or sold for slaughtering. The move sparked widespread protests.