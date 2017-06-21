WhatsApp extends support for BlackBerry platform again

In a temporary relief for BlackBerry users, WhatsApp has again decided to extend support for Blackberry smartphones.

The Facebook-owned messaging service extended the support till December 31 this year, gsmarena.com reported on Wednesday.

In February 2016, WhatsApp announced that it will stop supporting versions of BlackBerry OS — including BlackBerry 10 – by the end of 2016.

Later, WhatsApp pushed the date to June 30 this year.

Apart from BlackBerry, support for Nokia S40 has also been extended till end of this year. However, WhatsApp will stop working on Nokia S60 devices after June 30.

It was not just WhatsApp that decided to end support for BlackBerry OS services. Facebook also announced to leave the BlackBerry platform by discontinuing support of its application programming interfaces (APIs) for BlackBerry.