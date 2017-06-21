Instagram adds Live video replay to ‘Stories’

Photo-sharing app Instagram has announced it will introduce an option to share a replay of a user’s Live video to ‘Stories’ feature for 24 hours.

“We’re also celebrating 250 million daily users on Instagram ‘Stories’, up from 200 million announced in April,” the company said in a statement.

Previously, all Live broadcasts disappeared once finished. That made them feel raw, spontaneous and urgent to watch.

Starting June 21, “we’re introducing the option to share a replay of your Live video to Instagram ‘Stories’. Now, more of your friends and followers can catch up on what they missed”, Instagram said.

When your broadcast has ended, you’ll be able to tap “Share” at the bottom of the screen to add your replay to Instagram ‘Stories’ for 24 hours.

You can also tap the toggle and choose “Discard” and your Live video will disappear from the app as usual.