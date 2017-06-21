HP Inc unveils Pavilion, Spectre convertibles with Windows Ink

In a bid to deliver customised experiences for millennials, HP Inc on Wednesday introduced a new range of powerful convertible notebooks that feature the unique Windows Ink capabilities.

The portfolio comprises HP Pavillion x360 and HP Spectre x360 and will be available on HP online store, HP World stores, leading e-commerce portals and retail stores.

“The new range of Pavilion and Spectre devices are best fitted for Inking ecosystem. They will truly fulfill the functional and creative needs of students and young working professionals, by giving wings to their imagination and empowering their passion and skills,” Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc India told reports here.

HP Pavillion x360 (11.6-inch) will cost Rs 40,290, HP Pavillion x360 (14-inch) Rs 55,290 and HP Spectre x360 13.3-inch for Rs 115,290.

The new range comes packed with latest 7th gen processors, IPS Full-HD touchscreen display, upto 4GB Nvidia dedicated graphics card and hybrid storage.

HP Pavilion x360 features a 7th Gen Intel Core Processor with 1TB HDD+8GB SSD Hybrid storage (avaialble in select models).

With flush glass, multi-touch screen, full size textured island-style keyboard and HP ImagePad, the device comes with image sensors built-in for accurate “Multi-Touch Gesture” support.

The device has upto 10 hours of battery life and supports HP fast charge. It comes with Bang and Olufsen (B&O Play) speakers for rich audio experience along with HP Audio Boost.

The HP Spectre x360 comes with a 7th Gen processor, 16GB RAM with storage upto 512 GB PCIe SSD.

The convertible has “HP Image Pad” and delivers up to 12 hours and 45 minutes battery backup.

The notebook also has Bang and Olufsen Audio with HP Audio Boost and Smart Amp which allows for true Audio Perfection on a PC.

The devices come with HP Active Pen that allows users draw, highlight and write directly on the screen using the Windows Ink capabilities.

HP Active Pen also allows users to personalise social sharing. The feature pairs Inking with Office and comes with a plethora of innovative inking apps as well.

“The notebook line-up with its powerful computing, coupled with gorgeous displays and innovative capabilities, will transform the way people bring-to-life and showcase their ideas,” added Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc India.