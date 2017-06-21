Am fighting against corruption, says Karnan

“I am fighting against corruption”, said former Justice C.S. Karnan on Wednesday before he was taken to Kolkata after his arrest from near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

He said this in reply to a question from reporters whether he would like to say anything on the developments relating to him.

Justice Karnan, who was arrested following the Supreme Court order sentencing him to six months imprisonment for contempt, said police acted within norms.

“They know I have done no wrong,” he said. He also said his health was checked and his blood pressure is perfect.