Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said that DTC will procure 1,000 new standard floor, non-AC buses and will also take care of maintainance on its own.

The decision was taken in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) board meeting on Tuesday.

“We haven’t purchased any new buses in the past two-three years and this was needed to strengthen the public transport system,” said Gahlot, adding that the buses are expected to start arriving before the end of the current financial year.