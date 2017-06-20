Gym wear is the new fashion statement: Malaika Arora

Mumbai, pictures of celebrities have taken over the obsession about their airport look and actress Malaika Arora says focus on health is responsible for this shift in the trend.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was the first to observe the sudden shift in paparazzi’s focus from actors’ airport look to their gym gear.

“Dear Airport Look… I can see the pressure is getting to you… Don’t worry the gym look is soon going to take over…,” he wrote on Twitter.

Calling Karan’s observation apt, Malaika told PTI, “World over, being fashionably fit is in. Gone are the days where people would hide away from being seen in their gym wear, including me.

“I think gym wear is the new fashion wear. So, go for it.

With today’s style and the kind of fits that are available, it’s absolutely inspiring and fun.”

Malaika has always been a fitness freak, but she says her love for exercise and gyming started only post the birth of her child.