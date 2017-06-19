Sikka Group Raises Rs 230 Crore for Three Housing Projects In Noida

By Dayafter Bureau

In a bid to provide timely possession to its home buyers, the Delhi-NCR real estate major Sikka Group has raised Rs 230 crore from a leading Indian bank. The developer company said that the money would be used for its three Noida-based housing projects Sikka Karnam, Sikka Kaamna and Sikka Kimaantra. Possession for Sikka Karnam and Sikka Kaamna begins from December 2017 while for Sikka Kimaantra its scheduled possession begins from December 2019.

Speaking on accruals, Gurneet Singh Sikka, Director, Sikka Group said, “Our focus has always been to deliver on whatever we promise to our customers. On similar lines, we are also planning to raise funds for our other projects so that we can deliver them on time as well. The total saleable area which will be delivered through the accrual of these funds is close to 45 Lakh Sq. Ft. which will be the abode of over 3300 families. Partial disbursement of the funds has been done recently and the remaining installments would soon follow.”