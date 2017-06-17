Malaika-Arora-yoga-outfits

Take your fitness style quotient one notch higher this International Yoga Day with Bollywood actor, style icon and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora as she decodes the perfect yoga wear for the style conscious fitness freaks.

An endorser of Yoga and well known for reinventing her fitness regime with Aerial Yoga and other forms, Malaika has recently been announced as part of Reebok’s ‘Fashionably Fit’ family.

Here are her top picks for the International Yoga day that is celebrated on June 21.

* Black is back in vogue: For the actress, black can never go wrong if you are ready for yoga sessions.

* Style-up with graphics and stripes: Stretch, bend and flip with tights that infuse comfort and style. In addition to giving flexibility, the tights also enhance the experience of your Yoga session, making it ideal for any body type. Opt for the graphic prints and stripes to stay in your fashionable best.

* Be spotted with the right accessories: If you are a fitness diva yourself and believes in posing before or after your regime, do not forget to wear the accessory like slim fit bomber jacket, that blends leather and nylon to give a contemporary look, and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor sessions.