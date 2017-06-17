J&K Assembly adjourned indefinitely without taking up GST bill

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was today adjourned indefinitely without taking up the GST bill for discussion.

“During the meeting of the business advisory committee, it was unanimously decided that the proceedings of the Assembly be adjourned indefinitely and the GST bill be taken up only after the all-party panel (on GST) submits its report,” Speaker Kavinder Gupta said.

A special session of the state legislature was summoned for discussing and passing the draft bill prepared by the government that would bring Jammu and Kashmir under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST) law.

The state government had earlier this week convened an all-party meeting to bring about a consensus on GST bill before taking it to the Assembly.

However, main opposition National Conference said it will oppose tooth and nail the bill in its present form.

The traders community of the state has also opposed extending the GST regime to Jammu and Kashmir.