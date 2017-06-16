Yogi Needs Your Support Mr Home Minister!

By Sunil Dang

Eleven states are going to polls by the end of 2018 and hence talks of cabinet reshuffle in the central government have started to oscillate like a pendulum bob. However, I have a gut feeling that even after completing three years of completion in the office and have found the levels of work performed by his ministers, Modi won’t be dropping too much of its ministers from his cabinet in coming rejig as he and the BJP is in crunch of talent pool. Hence, the cabinet reshuffle would be more political to address the coming state polls than to pare the work loss that has taken place in last three years due to novice leaders being made ministers. Being known to Modi and Amit Shah’s style of work, I believe the newly appointed ministers would be less outspoken and more professional. It can be attached to the coming NDA (read BJP) nominees to the president and vice president post too.

While the Congress party is still trying to woo likeminded parties to finalize joint opposition candidate for the Raisina Hill job, it looks that the BJP has a complete blue print for both presidential and vice presidential polls. Having some discussions with the BJP and RSS leaders in last fortnight, I got a reflection of this new age BJP-RSS politics where the ‘party with difference’ has started to work on various decadal plans and develop series of second line leadership where lack of talent pool that Modi is facing today won’t be faced by its future leaders. In fact, RSS and the BJP have already started to find the probable leaders who can fit into the long shoes of Narendra Modi and in current cirmstances; Amit Shah is not into that list. He will have to face the same hurdle which he has been facing in Gujarat. The way BJP president has been asked to continue in his New Delhi job even when there is dire need of strong face in Gujarat BJP unit, he will have to face the same political problem when he would be discarded as a strong national leader with credentials of handling national affairs. Hence, news of Amit Shah going back to Gujarat as CM face of the BJP in coming state assembly elections in 2018 should be outrightly discarded and so does our readers because both BJP and RSS believes that it is in their long term interest that Shah doesn’t become CM of Gujarat till Yogi or any other leader whom they have zeroed on as future leader replacing Modi gets established in the power corridors.

The way Adityanath Yodi has taken charge trumping series of CMs in waiting, it looks that new age BJP leadership is looking at leaders who are aliens into the Lytton’s Delhi and are away from the cocktail of power brokers in New Delhi. But, it’s yet to be seen how he is going to contain the law and order problem which is still out of control. News of rape, dacoity and other unwanted incidents are still hitting the headlines and the Yogi government is finding it difficult to sail UP out of this mess. Now, it’s up to the Home minister Rajnath Singh whether he want to do a constructive role as he did in 2018-19 and made Modi Prime Ministerial candidate of the party or he would repeat his role of Kalyan Singh. But, one thing is for sure, even when Adityanath Yodi fails, Rajnath Singh being flown to Lucknow replacing Yogi seems bleak. So, its better for Rajnath Singh to repeat his 2018-19 role and help BJP strengthen its position in the largest state of India so that Modi can fancy his chances for second term in 2019.