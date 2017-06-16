50 days of ‘Baahubali 2’

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” celebrates its 50th day of run in cinemas on Friday. The film is still running to packed houses in over 1,000 screens in the country.

In an official poster released by the makers, it has been mentioned that the film celebrates its 50th day run in 1,050 screens across the country.

Having amassed over Rs 2,000 crore worldwide and still counting, “Baahubali 2” has crushed box office records by Indian films.

Across several regions in the country, “Baahubali 2” has set new records at the ticket window.

Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film’s story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers.

The film, released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.