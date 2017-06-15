Kapil Mishra detained, released

Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra was detained by the police in south east Delhi on Thursday but was released after almost an hour, police said.

Mishra said that he was on his way to meet an old woman in Batla House, where goons had fired several shots a couple of days back.

“He was detained at C.R. Park police station and was later released,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

“Why did they stop me from going there? I’ll do what ever I can to help the old woman,” Mishra told media persons after he was released.