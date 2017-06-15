Indian bridal wear gaining recognition world over: Designer Abhinav Mishra

Designer Abhinav Mishra, who has opened a new bridal store Leela here, says bridal wear is the primary market for India and the segment is gaining recognition the world over.

“In the Indian fashion industry, I see bridal wear as the primary market. We Indians are sentimental towards our traditions and this sentiment keeps the bridal wear market a steady and consistent one. This segment is growing steadily and we are gaining recognition the world over,” Mishra told IANS.

Mishra’s new store at Shahpur Jat here focuses on bridal wear and is a move to expand into this area. Known for his cut mirror-work and dreamy silhouettes, he is growing his label into territories across India and internationally.

Asked how easily a designer’s creation is copied in the local market with majority of them making replicas of bridal wear, he said: “Replication has always been a part of the fashion industry, and now social media has made it even easier.

“It has never had a very markable impact on the design market and shall not in the future as long as designers take out authentic, new design solutions for the masses. I personally use this as inspiration to do better with each season and create newer and original products.

“Ultimately, quality is what counts and you get that from the original designer and discerning fashion buyers will always remain mindful about that,” he added.

According to the designer, Leela is an ode to his mother, who has always inspired him to do better.

“She is a living example of somebody I truly admire since I can remember,” he said.

The brand is also expanding its presence in luxury multi-designer stores while also strengthening their online presence.

“We are also going to look at our stores in Delhi in 2018 and then other cities as we progress,” he said.