Ghora Train (Horse Tram)

The reason of the popularity is mostly by Trolley with a Horse. This is a unique system in which a horse pull a buggy called thella with force over a small 2 feet wide track on the earth. This is unique traveling system that was launched 1903. thousands of people come from the world come to see this unique Anokhi Sawari System.

Due to lack of resources and un-educated management this system was revoked in 1993. But After the high effort of Nazim and village inhabitants DCO Faisalabad provided sufficient funds to restart this Anokhi Sawari in march 2012. Now it is again providing fun and entertainment for its visitors from all over the Pakistan and world.