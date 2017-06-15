All awards shows are fake: Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry, a winner of the American Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards and more, says all the awards that she has won are fake.

“All the awards shows are fake,” she told nytimes.com.

“All the awards that I’ve won are fake,” she added, explaining that they don’t represent the audience. “They’re constructs.”

The singer, who now sports a bold new haircut, also said the old Katy Perry wasn’t a construct.

“I didn’t kill her because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then,” she said.

“And I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now.”