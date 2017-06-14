Tips for keeping body cool in summer

Stock up onion, lemon and eggs in your kitchen in summer as they help cool down your body naturally, say experts.

Chef Ashish Massey at The Ancient Barbeque, and chef Sonu Negi share tips for keeping your body cool in summer:

* Keep your body hydrated. Drink plenty of water and try to add a glass of water half hour before every meal. This helps in easy digestion of food.

* Have fruits in morning and try to avoid fruits in the night as the sugar level of the fruits keeps you energetic and is absorbed in day more as compared to night.

* Add lemon to your meal. Sun in summer leads to loss of vitamins and makes skin dry and dull. Lemon rich in vitamin-C helps to keep your skin healthy.

* Onions have amazing cooling properties. You can add it to your curries, dips, raitas, salads and chutneys to help keep you cool. The red onions, in particular, are very rich in quercetin, which is a natural anti-allergen. Having lots of onions can provide you protection against sunstroke.

* Mint is a simple, easily available herb which you can add to your curd to make pudina raita or have it in the form of chutneys besides using it in dips. The best thing about it is that you can grow it in a small pot at home for your use. Though it does not help bring down the body temperature, but is refreshing to eat.

* Eat two boiled eggs daily as breakfast as it is the best and easy available form of protein in the market. Egg rich in protein and good carbohydrates has a rich property of fast digestable food.