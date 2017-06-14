Sensex up, eyes Fed policy outcome

Markets saw a positive start today as the benchmark Sensex rose 80 points, coming on the back of an overnight record close on the Wall Street.

Investors kept track of the two-day monetary policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which is due to announce its decision today.

The 30-share barometer added 79.62 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 31,183.11. It had climbed 7.79 points in the previous session.

Realty, healthcare, oil and gas and auto indices rose.

The NSE Nifty moved up by 20.50 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 9,627.40.

Support came from Dr Reddy’s, Lupin, Reliance Industries, TCS, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank, which climbed by up to 1.53 per cent.

Asian markets remained mixed. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.10 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.05 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite, however, shed 0.22 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record close by rising 0.44 per cent yesterday.