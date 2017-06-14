Intel to invest Rs 1,100 cr in India

World’s leading chip maker Intel Corporation will invest Rs 1,100 crore ($169 million) in India to expand its Research and Development (R&D) centre in this tech hub, said an official on Wednesday.

“We are investing Rs 1,100 crore in our upcoming R&D centre in Bengaluru as part of our India expansion plans,” said Intel India General Manager Nivruti Rai at a news conference on the US-based multinational’s investment and expansion plans in the sub-continent.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and IT Minister Priyank Kharge were also present on the occasion.