India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices decelerated last month to 2.17 per cent from 3.85 per cent reported for April, as prices of food articles eased, official data showed on Wednesday.

According to data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the wholesale price index (WPI) with the revised base year of 2011-12 in May, 2016 had declined to (-) 0.90 per cent.