Salman, Akshay, Shah Rukh among world’s highest-paid celebrities

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are in Forbes magazines “Worlds Highest-Paid Celebrities” list, led by rapper P. Diddy, also known as Sean Combs.

Shah Rukh, who earned a whopping $38 million between June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017, is ranked 65 on the list ahead of his Indian contemporaries and global celebrities like tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, actress Amy Schumer, golf legend Tiger Woods, footballer Neymar and singers Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Britney Spears and Katy Perry.

Besides him, Hollywood actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and The Chainsmokers are also ranked at 65.

Salman is ranked at 71 on the list with an earning of $37 million while Akshay earned $35.5 million in the past one year and is ranked 80 on the list.

Diddy, who topped the list with an earning of $130 million, is followed by American singer Beyonce Knowles ($105 million) at second position and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling ($95 million) in the third spot.

Rapper Drake got the fourth spot with an earning of $94 million in the last one year. He is joined by ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ($93 million), singer The Weeknd ($92 million) and American TV and radio personality Howard Stern ($90 million) at the fifth, sixth and seventh position respectively.

American rock band Coldplay ($88 million) claimed the eighth spot. Author James Patterson ($87 million) and athlete LeBron James ($86 million) rounded up the top 10 at ninth and 10th position.

The list also includes names like Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, Adele, Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Elton John, Ryan Seacrest, Vin Diesel, Paul McCartney, Adam Sandler, Jackie Chan, Robert Downey Jr, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise.