Government initiates first survey on services sector

The government has initiated a survey on the services sector for the first time, aiming to get accounting data from service establishments on the lines of that provided by the manufacturing sector.

“The service sector survey is being carried out to validate the use of establishments as a basis for conducting regular survey on services. It will examine the availability of accounts which are used in the services survey,” Chief Statistician T.C.A. Anant told reporters here while briefing on the three-year achievements of the government.

“The survey will examine whether services establishments are able to give us same kind of accounting data which the manufacturing establishments give. The results will give a picture if it is sustainable,” Anant said.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has also initiated an employment survey this year which will be more regular than the previous labour surveys.

“The employment survey will give quarterly data of the job sector in the urban areas and annual data from rural areas,” Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation D.V. Sadananda Gowda told reporters at the briefing.

“The labour survey will give annual estimate of labour characteristics of rural and urban areas. Basic agenda is to make regular data on employment available. Frequency and regularity of work is what differentiates this survey from the earlier job surveys,” Anant said.

The employment survey results will come by end of 2018.