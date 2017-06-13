FIR against Congress MLA for inciting violence during farmers protest in MP

Police in Madhya Pradesh have lodged an FIR against Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik for “inciting violence” during the farmers protest last week.

Karera Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anurag Khujaria told IANS that the Congress MLA from Karera “provoked” her party workers to indulge in violence during the farmers protest.

The FIR has been lodged on the basis of a video clip in which Khatik is seen asking party workers to set the Karera police station on fire.

Khujaria said the MLA and her Congress party workers had attempted to disrupt the police action.

He added that the FIR was registered against Khatik and Block President Beena Goyal besides others on Monday night for inciting violence, disrupting police action, threatening and using abusive language.

Khujaria also said the police is making all efforts to arrest the Congress MLA and others involved.

He, however, added that no arrests have been made yet.

The farmers in Madhya Pradesh had launched massive protests to demand loan waiver besides remunerative prices for their produce.