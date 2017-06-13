Adam West new details of his secret sex life

Late actor Adam West, best known for his role as Batman which he played between 1966 and 1968, reportedly led a wild life which was filled sex and alcohol.

New details of his secret sex life that included attending orgies have emerged. In his heyday, West reportedly slept with up to eight women, sometimes in between scenes, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The details emerged after the actor died, aged 88, after a short battle with leukemia. He died on Saturday.

The actor became an icon when he played the role of his life as Batman. He said that he got a lot of female attention due to his costume.

He and Burt Ward, his co-star who played Robin, would have ‘quickies’ with women in between scenes and while in costume. The actor said, years after the show: “Because of the physical limitations of the costume, you gotta have quickies.”

According to dailymail.co.uk, West reportedly became a regular at orgies. Once, he and his friend and co-star Frank Gorshin — who played the villain, The Riddler — were banned from an orgy because they were mimicking the characters they played on television.

After the ABC show died out in 1968, West struggled with being typecast and had a hard time finding consistent work. He struggled with depression and alcoholism after the show ended and didn’t get any other prominent Hollywood roles.