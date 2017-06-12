Wrong to comment against Army chief: Rahul to Dikshit

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed disapproval over party leader Sandeep Dikshit comparing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat with a goon on the street.

“Dikshit’s remark was absolutely wrong,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) meeting.

Dikshit is a former lawmaker from East Delhi and the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

“The Indian Army works for the country and there is no need for any political leader to make comments against the Army chief,” he said.

He said that someone from the media told him that a Congress leader has made comments against the Army chief.

“I want to make it clear that Indian Army works for us, it protects India. There is no need for anyone to make comments against the Army chief,” he said.

Dikshit had on Sunday triggered a row after he called the Army Chief ‘sadak ka gunda’ over the latter’s public statement.

While Dikshit offered an apology for his remarks, the BJP on Monday demanded an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi as well.