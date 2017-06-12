Saudi Arabia denies barring Qataris from entering Mecca

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has denied barring Qatar nationals from entering the holy city of Mecca.

It confirmed that 206 people coming from Qatar were allowed to cross the Salwa border on June 9 so that they could perform Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Saudi authority that supervises the affairs of the two grand mosques in Mecca and Medina confirmed in a statement that it provides services for pilgrims from all countries of the world, including Qatar, describing circulated news in social media as baseless accusations.

According to Al Arabiya, several media outlets reported on Sunday that Qataris were denied access into Mecca and the two grand mosques, which Saudi Arabia has refuted.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Yemen, Libya, the Maldives, Mauritius and Mauritania last week severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Saudi officials also declared that it would provide all facilities and services needed by Qatari pilgrims currently in the kingdom.