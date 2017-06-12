Kapil Mishra to launch campaign against Kejriwal

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Monday said he, along with the members of India Against Corruption (IAC), will launch a campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from Karol Bagh on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Mishra said that under the banner of IAC, they would send proof of Kejriwal’s “scams” to every assembly constituency, and that the teams were being formed in each constituency.

He would be working with old friends from the IAC and Anna Hazare’s team, Mishra said.

The sacked Delhi Minister also said that they had formed a team to reach out to people and the media.

He said the date for a referendum on “Right to Recall” would be announced soon.

“Going to ACB tmrw (tomorrow) to give more evidences on Medicine Scam and to fike (file) complaint on CNG scam,” Mishra tweeted on Monday evening.

On May 6, Mishra was sacked by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a minister in the Delhi government, citing poor performance. A day later, Mishra made allegations of corruption against Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain. On May 8, he was suspended from the party.

Mishra has been protesting and levelling allegations of corruption against Kejriwal and Jain for the past one month.