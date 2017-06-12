England win FIFA U-20 World Cup for first time

England on Sunday lifted the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time defeating Venezuela 1-0 in the summit clash here.

The only goal of the match, played at the Suwon World Cup Stadium here, carried the signature of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin 34 minutes into the game. Adalberto Peñaranda later wasted a penalty for Venezuela in the 73rd minute, reports Efe.

It was the first time England won the tournament– one that Argentina has won six times –and the country’s biggest football achievement since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney and retired England player Rio Ferdinand were among those leading the congratulations.

“Congratulations to England U20’s who are World Cup winners. What an achievement lads,” Rooney tweeted.

“Congrats to all the England u20s lads… some real talent within the squad… let’s give them a chance at club level!,” said Ferdinand.

Venezuela thus came second, while Italy came third after beating Uruguay 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out earlier on Sunday.