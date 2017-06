New Delhi, The BJP on Monday formed a three-member panel to hold consultations with political parties over a possible consensus candidate for the President’s post.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu are the members of the panel, a Bharatiya Janata Party statement said.

The Presidential election will be held on July 17. President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends on July 24.