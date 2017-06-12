Arjun Rampal’s film ‘Daddy’ to release on July 21

Mumbai, Actor Arjun Rampal poses for a mug shot as mafia don Arun Gawli in a new poster of “Daddy”, announcing the film’s release on July 21.

Arjun portrays the gangster-turned politician Arun Gawli, and flaunts long tresses, a beard and an intense look to play the part. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh.

A political crime drama film, “Daddy” is co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

A description of the movie reads in a statement: “The story is about Gawli, a man who scripted his own destiny, eventually going on to become one of India’s most feared mobsters. Now, he remains an enigmatic figure; at once a volatile, power-hungry gangster for some and the venerated ‘Daddy’ or a modern day Robin Hood for the working-class neighbourhood he belongs to.”

It is narrated from multiple perspectives and spans over four decades.