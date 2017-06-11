Want to return to private practice, Rohatgi tells government

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, whose term has been extended, on Sunday said he has written to the government that he was not interested in continuing in office and wanted to return to private practice.

“I have worked for five years as law officer under the (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee government and now three years under the (Narendra) Modi government.

“I want to return to my private practice. I have a good relationship with the government… That’s why I wrote to the government not to extend my term,” Rohatgi told NDTV channel.

While the term of Rohtagi, who was appointed the top law officer for a period of three years in June 2014, had ended on June 6, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet had on June 3 approved an extension for him as well as the other law officers.