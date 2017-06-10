Heidi Klum feels ‘more comfortable’ when she’s naked

Supermodel Heidi Klum feels “more comfortable” when she is naked rather than when she wears clothes.

The 44-year-old supermodel has revealed she feels happier when she strips down to just her bare body rather than when she is covered up with clothes, and she believes her carefree attitude makes her a “hippie at heart”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Klum, who has children Helene, 13, Lou, seven, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, said: “I feel more comfortable when I’m naked than when I have clothes on.”

“I feel more confident now than I was in my 20s. I’ve had four children, I’ve learned so many things, I feel like I have both feet on the ground and I feel good in my skin, so I don’t mind showing it,” she added.