Eggs thrown at Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh in Odisha

The members of the Odisha unit of the Youth Congress on Saturday hurled eggs at Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh’s vehicle protesting the killing of farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

The eggs were hurled while Singh was on the way to Jatani in Khurdha district from the state guest house here. The union minister is on an Odisha tour to attend a “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” event.

The Congress activists also showed black flags and staged a demonstration against the death of six farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the incident, the commissionerate police lodged a FIR and arrested five persons, including state Youth Congress President Lokanath Maharathy.

A case has been registered by Capital Police and a further probe is on, informed Police Commissioner Y.B. Khurania.

Senior Congress leader Pradip Majhi accused the union government of being anti-farmer.

“The egg attack was carried out to sensitise them, so that the problems of the farmers of Odisha and other parts of the country are addressed,” said Majhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Odisha in-charge Arun Singh said the egg attack was carried out at the behest of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as the Congress had no power to attack after having been decimated in the country.