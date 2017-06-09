Passenger car sales up 5% in May: SIAM

Domestic passenger car sales went up by 4.80 per cent last month as compared to the same period last year, industry data showed on Friday.

As per the data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), some 1,66,630 passenger cars were sold in May, 2017, as compared to 1,58,996 units sold in May, 2016.

The off-take of other sub-segments such as utility vehicles rose by 18.80 per cent during the month with 69,845 units, while sales of vans increased by 9.50 per cent to 15,167 units.

Industry data revealed that domestic passenger vehicle sales edged higher by 8.63 per cent in May to 2,51,642 units from 2,31,640 sold during the corresponding period in 2016.