Alessandra Ambrosio poses topless for jewellery brand

Model-actress Alessandra Ambrosio has posed topless for a jewellery campaign.

In the latest campaign by jewellery maker Jacquie Aiche, the 36-year-old covers her modesty with her hands as she poses seductively on a bed, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ambrosio sports layers of diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings. She appears to cover her lower body with white sheets.

In another photograph, Ambrosio wears only white suspenders over her chest, showing off a huge amount of cleavage.

Aiche explains that the jewellery is inspired by many cultures. On her site, the description read: “Having been raised in a multi-cultural home with both Egyptian and American parents, Jacquie’s distinctive style was born.”

“It is the unlikely combination of these two richly storied heritages that creates her signature aesthetic.”