Pakistan to recommend 3 names to ICJ as ad-hoc judges in Jadhav case

Pakistan will recommend three names to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday for appointment as ad-hoc judges to hear the case filed by India for stay of the death sentence awarded to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, a media report said.

A delegation led by Attorney General of Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf will present the names to the court.

A meeting of “agents” from India and Pakistan is to be held with the ICJ’s President Ronny Abraham on Thursday to discuss future proceedings in the case.

Former chief justices of Pakistan (CJP) Nasirul Mulk and Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former Attorney General Makhdoom Ali have been recommended to as ad-hoc appointees at the UN court, Dunya News reported.

The Pakistani team that will meet the ICJ President includes the Attorney General and Director General (DG) of South Asia Affairs, Dr Faisal.

Pakistan’s counsel, Barrister Khawar Qureshi along with two senior lawyers is also part of the Pakistani delegation at the ICJ, the daily said.

India approached the UN court last month seeking stay on the execution of Jadhav, which the court granted.

Counsel for Pakistan Khawar Qureshi maintained that responsibility to punish terrorists lies with all the countries. Qureshi had told the court that the issue revolved around national stability of Pakistan and the ICJ does not have the jurisdiction to rule over such case.

Pakistan will not be deterred in the fight against terrorism and those sponsoring terror can not shake its resolve, the counsel said.

Qureshi said that India has acknowledged Jadhav as its national.

Jadhav was tried by a military court in Pakistan in April and awarded death sentence on charges of spying and posing a threat to national security.

Pakistan has said that Jadhav will not be executed till he “exhausts all his mercy appeals”, which includes one with the President of Pakistan.

India moved the ICJ against the death penalty on May 8. The next day, the international court gave Jadhav, 46, a lease of life and stayed the death sentence as a provisional measure.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.