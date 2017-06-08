Nana Patekar plays the antagonist in ‘Kaala’

Actor Nana Patekar will be seen playing the main antagonist in superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil gangster drama “Kaala”, a source said.

“Nana ji plays a conniving, ruthless politician and he takes Rajinikanth head on. It’s a very powerful role and audiences are going to love the face-off between him and Rajini sir,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Rajinikanth’s goes against Nana’s political party, fighting for equal rights for Tamils in Mumbai.

Having completed his portion in the current schedule in Mumbai, Rajinikanth will join the sets in the next schedule here.

Being directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi.

The project marks the second time collaboration of Ranjith and Rajinikanth after last year’s “Kabali”.

Dhanush is bankrolling the film, and he is rumoured to be playing a cameo in the film.