Transgenders becoming reality: Aparna Sen

Kolkata, Actress-filmmaker Aparna Sen who helms and stars in the forthcoming film “Sonata” said she included a transgender character in the English drama to enhance visibility of the marginalised.

“I felt, apart from friendship, the film was exploring many aspects of the ‘feminine’. I wanted to broaden that spectrum, include a person from a different economic strata and include a transgender female because transgenders are becoming a reality,” she said here at a discussion on ‘Text in Context’.

“Sonata” is an adaption of the eponymous play by playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar. It will hit the screens on April 21.

The English drama is a psychological exploration of three unmarried women facing a mid-life crisis. It stars Lilette Dubey, Sen and Shabana Azmi.

Sen said the marginalised sections of society are “completely invisible”.

“There was a time when I started including a challenged person in almost all my films because of only one reason… because we have made them completely invisible and people have had no exposure to them. So I don’t want to make them invisible. Let there be this transgender girl who is a friend of ours. So that’s the reason I included a transgender character,” she added.